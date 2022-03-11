LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0031

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $6.59 million and $147,647.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.