Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

