Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Up 304.3% in February

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

