Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $80,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $497.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $479.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

