Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.09

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 84547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.