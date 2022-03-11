Landshare (LAND) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $47,242.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105102 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,799,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,829,898 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

