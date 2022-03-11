Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.82 and last traded at $300.82. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.67.

Get Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 alerts:

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, insider Laurence Stein sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.67, for a total value of $874,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.