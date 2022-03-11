Larry Alan Kay Sells 1,950 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 301,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,702. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

