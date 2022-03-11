Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.33

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$162.33 and traded as low as C$146.81. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$147.71, with a volume of 629 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAS.A shares. Desjardins cut Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

