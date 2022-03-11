LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,335,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LTMAQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.72. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

