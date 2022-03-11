Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

SWIM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,406,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,869,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,686,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

