Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,465,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

