Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen Sells 173,761 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LAUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 1,465,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.