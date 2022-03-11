Laurence Zuriff Sells 2,776 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52.

XMTR traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 660,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,473,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,370,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

