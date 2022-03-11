Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the third quarter valued at $734,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

