Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $16.65 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

