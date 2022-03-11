Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.77

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $31.00. Leatt shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 13,181 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.84.

About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

