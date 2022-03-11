Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.77

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $31.00. Leatt shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 13,181 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.84.
About Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)
