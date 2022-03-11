LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 161.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

LZ stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

