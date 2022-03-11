LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 39,975 shares traded.

LZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $18,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.