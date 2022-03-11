Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period.
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $40.46.
