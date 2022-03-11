Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 56.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $400,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average is $453.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

