Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $96.08 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.