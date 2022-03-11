Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

