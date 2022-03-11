Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 790 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

