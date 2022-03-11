Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $229.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.42 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $152.44 and a one year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

