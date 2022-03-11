Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 56.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $400,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $427.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.