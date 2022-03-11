Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

