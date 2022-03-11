Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 181.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

