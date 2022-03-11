Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.23. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,320 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.