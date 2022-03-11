Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 2.4%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €8.06 ($8.76) and last traded at €8.41 ($9.14). Approximately 222,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.62 ($9.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.98.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

