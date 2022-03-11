Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $714,264.39 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.33 or 0.06609594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00272222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00745481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00067846 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00442845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00395177 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

