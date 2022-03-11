Lethean Trading Up 60.2% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Lethean has a market cap of $714,264.39 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,069.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.33 or 0.06609594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00272222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00745481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00067846 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00442845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00395177 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

