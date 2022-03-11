Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 4,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

