Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $1,526,771.70 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,545,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,925,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

