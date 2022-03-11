Lido DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $233.61 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $233.61 million and $5.64 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

