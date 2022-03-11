Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE:LSI opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

