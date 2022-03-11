Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,710. Life Time Group has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

