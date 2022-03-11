Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

NYSE:LTH opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.