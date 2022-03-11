LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,457 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.79.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.
About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
