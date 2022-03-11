LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,457 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

