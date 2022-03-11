Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $189,898.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001737 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00273332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

