LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.76 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $89,985.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,223,345 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

