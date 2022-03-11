Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.12. Lilium shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 6,882 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.