Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

LMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

