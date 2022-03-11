Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 5,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

