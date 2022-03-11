Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.