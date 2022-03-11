Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.57 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

