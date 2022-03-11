Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NEE stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

