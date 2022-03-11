Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 361.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $163.41 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.