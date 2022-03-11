Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 7,692 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

