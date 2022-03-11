Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 56,031 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

