Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

RPAR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.